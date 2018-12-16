WWE News: Sami Zayn provides an update on his condition

Zayn is priming for a big WWE return

What's the story?

Sami Zayn had an interesting rivalry with Bobby Lashley earlier this year, which also featured Lashley's three sisters. Unfortunately, he's missed many months of action because of an injury he suffered on RAW.

Zayn provided a recent health update via Twitter. His time off has allowed him to introspect about the world at large.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn was one of NXT's most prolific superstars before he was called up to the main roster. After a great run as a babyface, he went heel and allied himself with longtime rival Kevin Owens.

Together, the two men took on Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. They were, unfortunately, on the losing end of the battle against the returning 'Yes!' man and the Commissioner of SmackDown Live. The two WWE superstars subsequently made their way to RAW.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn suffered a rotator cuff surgery shortly after Money In The Bank that has kept him on the shelf ever since. Even though Sami Zayn seems immensely disappointed at the fact that he's stayed away from the ring, he looks at the injury as a blessing as it has given him the time to reflect upon the world:

Double shoulder surgery isn't fun, but I see the whole experience as a gift.



Time off wrestling gave me perspective, about myself and the world around me.



Honest introspection/critical reflection is SO valuable, and it costs nothing.

To heal the world, we must heal ourselves. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 14, 2018

He told his fans that to heal the world, one must heal himself first. Of course, all of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling hope that Sami Zayn suffers a complete recovery and that he can return to entertain us again. As he has mentioned in his Tweet, shoulder surgery cannot be too much fun!

What's next?

When Sami Zayn does return, it will be interesting to see which brand he gets drafted in. Also, will he return as a babyface or a heel, considering superstars have crowd support immediately after their return from an injury? Let's hope he doesn't lose much momentum during his time away from WWE.

What's your favourite Sami Zayn match? Let us know in the comments below.

