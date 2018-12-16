×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Sami Zayn provides an update on his condition

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
259   //    16 Dec 2018, 10:17 IST

Zayn is priming for a big WWE return
Zayn is priming for a big WWE return

What's the story?

Sami Zayn had an interesting rivalry with Bobby Lashley earlier this year, which also featured Lashley's three sisters. Unfortunately, he's missed many months of action because of an injury he suffered on RAW.

Zayn provided a recent health update via Twitter. His time off has allowed him to introspect about the world at large.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn was one of NXT's most prolific superstars before he was called up to the main roster. After a great run as a babyface, he went heel and allied himself with longtime rival Kevin Owens.

Together, the two men took on Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. They were, unfortunately, on the losing end of the battle against the returning 'Yes!' man and the Commissioner of SmackDown Live. The two WWE superstars subsequently made their way to RAW.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn suffered a rotator cuff surgery shortly after Money In The Bank that has kept him on the shelf ever since. Even though Sami Zayn seems immensely disappointed at the fact that he's stayed away from the ring, he looks at the injury as a blessing as it has given him the time to reflect upon the world:

He told his fans that to heal the world, one must heal himself first. Of course, all of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling hope that Sami Zayn suffers a complete recovery and that he can return to entertain us again. As he has mentioned in his Tweet, shoulder surgery cannot be too much fun!

What's next?

When Sami Zayn does return, it will be interesting to see which brand he gets drafted in. Also, will he return as a babyface or a heel, considering superstars have crowd support immediately after their return from an injury? Let's hope he doesn't lose much momentum during his time away from WWE.

What's your favourite Sami Zayn match? Let us know in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Sami Zayn
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Kevin Owens' injury and...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Bobby Lashley's...
RELATED STORY
5 storylines to book Kevin Owens' return to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on RAW Superstar's injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Major health update on Jason Jordan
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news about Finn Balor's injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy gives update on his home after...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens speculates if his best days are...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE Star Undergoes Successful Surgery 
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are currently injured and their...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us