WWE News: Sami Zayn reacts to being compared to Mick Foley

Mick Foley sees a lot of himself in Sami Zayn.

by Mike Diaz News 08 Mar 2017, 06:19 IST

Sami Zayn is one of the most resilient stars on the WWE’s roster

What’s the story?

After his submission loss to Samoa Joe at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend (Sun. March 5, 2017), Sami Zayn was interviewed by Planeta Wrestling to get his thoughts on the card, as well as the fact that he is being compared to Monday Night RAW General Manager Mick Foley.

Foley has been on record saying that he sees a lot of himself in Zayn.

In case you didn’t know...

Foley was briefly involved in Zayn’s program with Braun Strowman, pleading for Zayn not to go on against the human wrecking ball.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Zayn had to say about being compared to Foley: (all transcribed quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"Definitely because Mick Foley really was one of my biggest inspirations to actually become a wrestler. To actually try and become a wrestler. Hulk Hogan when I was a kid and Bret Hart when I got a little older, but (when I was) still young those were my inspirations and my heroes. But as I got old enough to where training to become a wrestler might actually become a possibility and having that desire to one day become a wrestler, I think Mick Foley inspired me more than anyone else. To say that he saw a lot of myself in him, first of all it's an honor, and also I feel the same in return. No doubt about it."

What’s next?

Zayn is still young in his main roster career and has a bright future ahead of him. He is arguably one of the best workers on the roster and never fails to put on an exciting match.

He’ll most likely stick around in the United States/Intercontinental title picture for a while, and perhaps one day get an opportunity at the World Title with a Money In The Bank ladder match win.

Sportskeeda’s take

When comparing Zayn and Foley they certainly have similarities in the way they go about their matches. Both men are incredibly resilient inside the ring, but it is far too early in Zayn’s career to be throwing around comparisons to a WWE Hall Of Famer. He could certainly live up to those comparisons in the years to come.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com