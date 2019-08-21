WWE News: Sami Zayn swears at fans in off-the-air Raw segment

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 251 // 21 Aug 2019, 00:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Zayn said exactly what he felt!

Sami Zayn was eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament by Cedric Alexander on the August 19 episode of WWE Raw.

Fans watching at home would have seen the match come to an end with Alexander’s Lumbar Check, followed by a commercial break before the main event between Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins and The OC.

However, the fans at ringside had a very different view after the match, as Zayn swore at some of them in an off-the-air segment following his latest defeat. He then struck the ring post with a steel chair before pushing over a set of steel steps.

The former NXT Champion’s two-minute outburst ended when he tore up a sign at ringside as he was led away by a team of referees.

Sami Zayn’s WWE run in 2019

Since returning from double shoulder surgery in April 2019, Sami Zayn has competed against high-profile Superstars including Finn Balor, Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

Unfortunately for Zayn’s heel character, he has not had much success during that time, winning only two televised matches out of a possible 19 since making his comeback after WrestleMania 35.

Now that his alliance with Kevin Owens is over, “The Critic of the Critics” has suffered one-on-one defeats in all five of his matches on WWE television over the last four weeks, with his latest loss coming against Cedric Alexander in the King of the Ring tournament.

What’s next for Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn has emerged as one of WWE’s top heels in recent months, despite the fact that he has not been able to put together any kind of momentum.

He received Intercontinental Championship and WWE Championship opportunities immediately after his return in April, but he is unlikely to re-enter the title picture while his current losing run is ongoing.