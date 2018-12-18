WWE News: Sami Zayn teases character change upon Monday Night Raw return

Sami Zayn teased a character following the promo at Monday Night RAW

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw a vignette air in which a return was announced for the injured Sami Zayn. Zayn has been out since May, and his return was expected for around the WWE Royal Rumble. With the Rumble now only weeks away, he may be returning at any point soon.

Zayn saw the promo being aired on RAW and took to Twitter to react, and in the process tease his character upon returning to the show.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn was injured around May earlier this year, and he had to undergo surgery on both of his rotator cuffs. It was discovered that while one of his shoulders was injured recently, the other one had been injured years ago, and he had continued wrestling with the injury without being aware of it.

Around the time Zayn was written off WWE television, he was one of the major heels on RAW. During this time it had been about his own ego and how he saw himself as a competitor, having turned his back on the fans during a feud with Shane McMahon earlier the previous year.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn took to Twitter, where he said that he had taken his time away from RAW to reflect on who he was. He said that he was working on being a better person and as a result had focused on letting go of a lot of 'toxic elements' of his life related to his 'egotism and ambition.

During this time off, I've been working on becoming a better person, and letting go of a lot of toxic elements that come with egotism & ambition.



But I just watched that teaser for my return on #Raw and remembered how good I am at pro wrestling. I actually forgot how great I am. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2018

But then he went on to say that after he saw the promo it had helped him to remember just how good he was at professional wrestling.

While Zayn had started off the post as a face by the way he ended it, it appears that he will be returning as a heel character.

What's next?

With six weeks to go before the Royal Rumble, Zayn may be returning extremely soon, before the Road to WrestleMania officially starts.

