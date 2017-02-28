WWE News: Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe officially announced for Fastlane

Sami Zayn has the massive challenge of overcoming the Samoan Submission Machine at Fastlane.

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Feb 2017, 11:06 IST

Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe will battle it out at Fastlane

What’s the story?

A match between Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe was made official this past Monday night on RAW after Sami Zayn attacked Samoa Joe after his match with Cesaro. This match has been made after weeks of unrest between the two, where Samoa Joe obliterated the Underdog from the Underground on multiple occasions.

In case you didn’t know...

The former NXT Champions had a falling out when Samoa Joe said that he was unlike anyone on the WWE roster in an interview. Joe mentioned that unlike Sami Zayn, he was not in the WWE to make friends and be liked by people. Zayn called out Samoa Joe for his comments, and the seeds of a rivalry were sown.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn has been victimised by Joe a number of times in the weeks leading up to Fastlane. Joe blindsided Zayn twice in the past and took him down.

However, on the last episode of RAW, Zayn returned the favour when Joe was doing an interview after his match with Cesaro. Zayn crept up behind Joe and surprised him with unprecedented ferocity. A brutal fight broke out between the two men. Sami Zayn managed to send a strong message and shocked Samoa Joe.

Zayn had the upper hand on an already tired Joe as WWE officials rushed to the scene to restrain the two men.

What’s next?

The two men will enter Milwaukee, WI with vengeance on their minds. They face each other in six days at Fastlane, the last pay per view before WrestleMania. Sami Zayn will look to redeem himself after Samoa Joe manhandled him for the last couple of weeks.

Sportskeeda's take

Ever since Joe’s debut on Monday night RAW, he has been a force to reckon with. Sami Zayn has primarily been at the receiving end of a drubbing at the hands of Joe, but the ‘Underdog from the Underground’ showed tremendous character and resiliency to take it to Joe on RAW.

‘The Destroyer’, as Joe calls himself, will have the opportunity to settle the scores once and for all at Fastlane on March 5th.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com