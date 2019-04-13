WWE News: Sami Zayn went unscripted on Monday Night Raw

Zayn said everything he needed to say in his promo on Raw

What's the story?

Sami Zayn made his return to Monday Night Raw this past week where he challenged Finn Balor unsuccessfully for the Intercontinental Championship, before turning heel on the WWE Universe when he delivered a scathing, unscripted promo.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn is a former NXT Champion who's been out of action for the better part of a year after tearing both of his rotator cuffs back in 2018. The rehab has been long and hard for Zayn and he's been forced to watch other superstars be given chances ahead of him whilst waiting to make his return to the company.

Zayn and Kevin Owens have proved many times that they are the future of the company, but the frustration boiled over this past week on Raw and Zayn finally turned heel when he turned his back on his loyal fans.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn delivered a heartfelt promo on Monday Night Raw when he stated that he hadn't missed the WWE Universe throughout his time on the sidelines, it was a fantastic heel turn and one that Mark Henry recently revealed wasn't scripted.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he revealed that Zayn spoke from the heart throughout his promo.

“That was not written for him, they said ‘Sami, how do you feel about this situation?’ And he let the world have it. I walked up to him and I said ‘Man, who the hell are you?’ Where has this guy been, all this time?

"He said ‘Mark, I’m not holding back no more,’ and I said don’t. There are people that can wrestle their ass off, but they don’t have to because they can get more done in a three-minute promo than some can in a twenty-minute match,” he said via Wrestlezone.

What's next?

Sami Zayn could be moved to the SmackDown brand once again as part of the Superstar Shake-Up which would be interesting given his history there.

Do you think Zayn's promo was better unscripted? Have your say in the comments section below...

