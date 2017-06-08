WWE News: Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman feud on Twitter

What will happen when Lesnar and Samoa Joe confront each other next week?

What’s the Story?

Paul Heyman confronted Samoa Joe this past Monday Night Raw and it seems the feud has continued on social media. Joe and Heyman have continued their war of words via Twitter as The Advocate promised Brock Lesnar would be out for revenge on next week’s Raw.

In case you didn’t know....

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 to win the Universal Championship. He will defend his championship for the first time on July 2, 2017, at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Joe defeated Bray Wyatt, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules to become the number one contender for Universal Championship. Heyman confronted Joe on Raw and was choked out by Joe’s Coquina Clutch.

The heart of the matter

Heyman tweeted a slow-motion video of himself and Joe’s confrontation on Monday Night Raw with the caption “It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it!” Joe would then respond to Heyman’s tweet by telling him that collateral damage is an unfortunate necessity and that if his message wasn’t sent the first time, he’d have no problem sending it again.

Collateral damage is such a unfortunate necessity. Be well Paul, I trust my message arrived without delay. I would loathe to send it again.. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 6, 2017

Heyman responded by informing the fans that the next time they see the Beast Incarnate, it will be a vengeful Lesnar looking to right the wrong done to Heyman by the Samoan Submission Machine.

When was the last time you saw @BrockLesnar seeking revenge? Next Monday's #RAW is going to be VERY interesting! https://t.co/Wb5JauOyct — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

What’s next?

Tune in next week to see The Conqueror make his first appearance as Universal Champion since the Raw after WrestleMania 33. Heyman promised that Lesnar will unleash the Beast and hopefully that means a confrontation between the Universal Champion and The Destroyer.

Author’s take

Next week’s Raw will make for some fantastic TV if Lesnar and Joe come to blows. Fans have been talking about this match ever since Joe signed with WWE in back in 2015 and they’ll finally see these two behemoths clash at WWE Great Balls of Fire.