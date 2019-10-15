WWE News: Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio headlines the final two rounds; Liv Morgan gets drafted

Samoa Joe and The Miz

The two-day spanning WWE Draft finally concluded this week's RAW. During the first night of the event on Friday Night SmackDown, 20 Superstars were drafted while tonight the Draft took place involving 30 main roster athletes.

In the fifth round, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin as the newest members of the RAW roster. She also confirmed The Miz and King Corbin for SmackDown.

The final round of the Draft saw Rey Mysterio become an exclusive to the Red Brand alongside Titus O'Neil and Liv Morgan. On the other hand, SmackDown signed Shorty Gable and Elias as their latest members.

WWE Draft 2019 Night Two results

As Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in the opening match of the night, RAW got the upper hand and retained the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Over the next few rounds, the Red Brand bagged 18 Superstars compared to the 12 signings made by SmackDown.

Following the sixth and final round of this year's WWE Draft, the RAW roster showcases Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Shelton Benjamin, Humerbto Carrillo, Jinder Mahal, Cedric Alexander, Aleister Black, Rusev, Erick Rowan, the WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Buddy Murphy, Akira Tozawa, Titus O'Neil and Liv Morgan.

SmackDown on Fox now features of the WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, The New Day, Ali, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Shorty Gable, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Carmella, Daniel Bryan, Elias and King Corbin.

Over the past two days, more than 50 Superstars became associated with either of the main roster Brands. However, there are athletes like Cesaro, Luke Harper among others who are yet to be drafted. As notified by WWE, they are officially free agents moving forward with the opportunity to join the brand of their choosing.

