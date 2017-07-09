WWE News: Samoa Joe credits WWE legends for bringing Triple H's attention towards him

Samoa Joe was previously part of Impact Wrestling and ROH.

Samoa Joe is now a top star in the WWE

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Samoa Joe revealed how a few WWE legends helped bring Triple H’s attention towards him.

Joe stated that WWE veterans Paul Heyman, Road Dogg, Christian and Joey Mercury put in a good word for him with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Triple H.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe, whose real name is Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, is perhaps best known to fans for his work in Impact Wrestling and ROH among other notable promotions since he made his debut in 1999.

The 38-year-old performed for WWE’s NXT brand from 2015 and made his main roster debut earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe had words of high praise for WWE personalities Paul Heyman, Road Dogg, Christian and Joey Mercury for putting a good word to WWE executive Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

Additionally, Joe revealed that he had, in fact, walked away from TNA (Impact Wrestling) with no offer by WWE, but was lucky to have a few good friends in the WWE that helped him get a meeting with Triple H, which in turn led to him signing with WWE.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Author’s take

Samoa Joe is primed to break through into superstardom in the months to come given his PPV-headlining spot at Great Balls of Fire against Brock Lesnar.

In my opinion, the WWE has built him up perfectly and must continue to book him well in order to turn the Destroyer into a legit main event talent for the next 5-10 years in the WWE.