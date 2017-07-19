WWE News: Samoa Joe helped John Cena sign for the WWE

Joe and Cena were previously part of Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) at the start of their careers.

by Nishant Jayaram News 19 Jul 2017, 16:44 IST

John Cena and Samoa Joe wrestled together in Ultimate Pro Wrestling

What's the story?

In a recent interview with the Drew Garabo Live show, WWE Superstar Samoa Joe spoke about the match that convinced WWE officials to sign John Cena to the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Superstars Samoa Joe and John Cena started their wrestling careers with Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW), which was a former developmental company of the WWE.

Several wrestlers have used the UPW as a stepping stone to make it to WWE, which includes Edge, Christian, The Miz, John Cena and Samoa Joe, to name a few.

John Cena and Samoa Joe feuded in UPW in 2000 after which Cena was signed to the WWE and Joe went on to represent various indie promotions, and finally made the switch to WWE in 2015.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Joe recalled the match that he had with Cena at UPW which eventually led to Cena being signed by the WWE.

"Actually, John Cena's match with me, the one that kind of got him hired with WWE, I remember they were there to look at John, obviously. He looked great, he was like the blue-chipper, and John was a good friend of mine, so I had no problem whatsoever helping him kind of highlight and do his thing.

The Samoan Submission Specialist revealed that Jim Ross, who was the head of Talent Relations back then, came to the fight to scout Cena, who was later signed by the WWE.

Joe praised Cena and said that he was a hard worker and deserved the chance to go to the WWE.

Joe also asked JR if he was good enough to make it to the WWE, but was politely told that he wasn't.

What's next?

It is highly unlikely of John Cena and Samoa Joe feuding with each other in the near future. Joe is most likely going to face Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a fatal four-way match at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Cena will face off against Rusev in a Flag Match at Battleground on 23rd July.

Author's take

Samoa Joe has wrestled all around the world and worked his way to the top, and it looks like all his hard work will finally pay off as he is going to get a shot at a title in WWE. Joe and Cena both deserve the accolades that they have been showered with over the years.