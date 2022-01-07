Samoa Joe breaks silence after his WWE release

Samoa Joe has been released from WWE for the second time in less than a year as a part of the recent NXT lay offs. The former United States Champion has taken to Twitter to break his silence on the matter.

Samoa Joe was initially let go by the company on April 15 last year alongside other stars such as Mickie James and The IIconics due to budget cuts. He was later re-hired as a special enforcer for NXT and as a talent scout.

The Samoan Submission Machine would go on to win the NXT Championship before relinquishing it a few weeks later after sustaining an injury.

Samoa Joe sent out a tweet confirming his release from WWE, stating that he's excited for the future. You can check it out below:

"Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement. I am very excited for there future,….. and mine [upside down smiley face emoji]."

Samoa Joe had a dominant run on WWE NXT

Samoa Joe made his NXT debut in 2015, and he went on to become one of the biggest stars on the black and gold brand. He played his heel character perfectly, and he was believable.

Joe had incredible matches with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor. He made history at NXT TakerOver 36 when he defeated ex-WWE star Karrion Kross to capture his third NXT Championship.

Samoa Joe became the first person to hold the coveted title three times. He didn't hold it for very long, however, as he was forced to relinquish the belt not too long after he won it. Samoa Joe is one of the hottest free agents right now, and he'll find success in whichever promotion he signs with.

