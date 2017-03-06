WWE News: Samoa Joe says that he is in the WWE to hurt people

Samoa Joe delivers his mission statement in an interview after his first pay per view win in the main roster.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Mar 2017, 10:56 IST

Samoa Joe dished out some serious punishment to Sami Zayn at WWE Fastlane

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has announced that he came up to the WWE to injure and hurt people. In a backstage interview exclusively on the WWE Network, Joe talked about his first WWE pay per view win and his plans going forward into WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe had one of the most successful careers in the business outside of the WWE. He worked on the independent circuit for years before making it to WWE NXT. Joe is the only man in the history of NXT to win the NXT Championship two times in his career.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe walked into WWE Fastlane with a mission – to destroy Sami Zayn. This was Samoa Joe’s first pay per view match after debuting in the main roster last month. His performance at the pay per view was phenomenal, where he took down Sami Zayn with the Coquina Clutch in the middle of the ring.

After the match, Joe revealed his mission statement in the WWE.

He said that he was in the company to beat down anyone that dared to step up to him. He stated that he was in the WWE to ‘hurt people’ and he would destroy anyone that was brave enough to face him.

Joe concluded by saying that his mission statement was out in the open and it was now time for him to go about his plan as the WWE Universe watched the utter destruction he left behind.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe’s performances over the past couple of weeks have made him a formidable force going into WrestleMania. Joe has hit the best shape of his career, and with WrestleMania just 28 days away, Joe will surely be a part of the extravaganza in a match against a top star.

Sportskeeda's take

Since his foray into the main roster, Joe has been booked as a monster heel. He took down Seth Rollins on his first night in a sneak attack and then defeated Roman Reigns in a match, the week after.

Samoa Joe is looking to put the WWE roster on notice, and his performance at WWE Fastlane is a sign of bigger things to come for the “Samoan Submission Machine.”

