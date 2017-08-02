WWE News: Samoa Joe reveals who he'd like to face at Wrestlemania 34

Who will the Samoan Submission Machine face at Wrestlemania 34?

Samoa Joe is open to facing any of the WWE's top stars at Mania.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with a French news outlet, Samoa Joe revealed the list of opponents he’d like to face at Wrestlemania 34.

Joe explained that he’d love to compete against any one that’s put in front of him on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Additionally, the Samoan Submission Machine asserted that he’d love to face Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, John Cena or any other top WWE star at the Showcase of the Immortals.

In case you didn’t know…

Samoa Joe, whose real name is Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, is perhaps best known for his work in promotions such as ROH (Ring Of Honor) and GFW.

He made his NXT debut in 2015 and made his main roster debut earlier this year after a successful run in developmental.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe was asked about his ideal opponent for the thirty-fourth edition of Wrestlemania, to which he replied:

“When it comes to WrestleMania, obviously you'll take whatever opportunity is put in front of you.”

"I'd love to see something like Brock (Lesnar) or Roman (Reigns), Seth (Rollins) or Dean (Ambrose). Maybe Finn Balor or AJ Styles or John Cena. I mean, the list is really endless. You put any of those guys in front of me and I'll be more than ready to go.”

This is a rather bland answer from Joe; he was probably uninterested in this interview and probably just decided to toe the company line.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe will participate in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Author’s take

Samoa Joe has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he belongs in the main event scene in the WWE.

In my opinion, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming SummerSlam matchup, Joe’s status as WWE’s elite performer has already been cemented by his excellent performances and impact in his main roster appearances thus far.

