WWE News: Sanity finally makes their much-awaited main roster debut

We've been waiting for this for far too long

Sanity is finally here!

What’s the story?

After several weeks of anticipation, it looks like the chaos has finally arrived on SmackDown Live as one of NXT’s most ruthless and dominant factions in Sanity finally made their main roster debut last night at a SmackDown Live house show.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Since making their WWE debut under the company’s developmental brand NXT in 2016, Sanity has pretty much dominated the entire developmental scene, thanks to their savage and merciless in-ring approach.

The stable currently consists of four of WWE’s most talented superstars in Eric Young, who has been leading from the front ever since the formation of the faction containing Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and the only female representative in Nikki Cross.

Also, during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Sanity members Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe captured the NXT Tag Team Titles for the very first time when they defeated The Authors of Pain.

The heart of the matter

During this year’s WWE: Superstar Shake-up, the menacing trio of Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain were officially called-up to the main roster, as it was confirmed that faction would be officially joining the blue brand of SmackDown Live.

However, after several weeks of numerous vignettes that have seemed to hype the much-awaited main roster debut of Sanity, it now looks like the faction has finally marked their arrival on SmackDown Live as they made their first main roster appearance at a SmackDown Live event in Waco, Texas.

Upon the course of their debut, Sanity went toe-to-toe with The Club, who subsequently went on to win the match over Wolfe and Young, after their fellow stablemate Killian Dain caused an outside interference that eventually led to a DQ victory for Gallows and Anderson.

No debutan en TV, pero si en un show live: Eric Young, Killian Dain y Alexander Wolfe "SAnitY", realizaron su debut en un house show el día de ayer en #WWEWaco, donde vencieron a Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. pic.twitter.com/ky2e4noWGo — WWE en Español (@FansWWE_es) June 3, 2018

What’s next?

Now that Sanity has finally made their main roster debut, it’ll just be a matter of time before the group finally shows up on our television screens. Expect them to wreak havoc upon their official TV debut for SD Live.