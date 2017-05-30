WWE News: Killian Dain debuts new entrance theme

A member of SAnitY has debuted some new entrance music at the recent NXT tapings.

Killian Dain debuted a new theme at a recent NXT taping.

What’s the story?

SAnitY member Killian Dain has reportedly debuted a new theme song at the recent NXT tapings at the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

In case you didn’t know ...

SAnitY is a professional wrestling faction comprising Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

The group debuted in NXT last year and initially also included Sawyer Fulton who was expelled from the group because of an injury and was replaced by the aforementioned Dain.

The heart of the matter

Dain came out to the new entrance music for his match against No Way Jose at the tapings, but he also later walked out with his group SAnitY to the group’s usual theme song. This episode is scheduled to air on June 7th.

What’s next?

SAnitY performs on the WWE’s NXT brand and is one of the more prominent teams on the roster today.

Fans can catch the faction that includes Impact Wrestling veteran Eric Young, highly-heralded prospect Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe and the powerhouse Killian Dain on upcoming episodes of NXT.

Author’s take

Merely stating that SAnitY is a scary stable- would be a severe understatement. The group wreaks havoc on the NXT roster week-after-week.

If they are to keep up their excellent performances, I see a main roster call-up for the group sooner rather than later.

