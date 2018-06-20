WWE News: SAnitY reflect on their chaotic main roster debut

SAnitY definitely made a statement on their first night on the main roster.

Soumik Datta

SAnitY made their main roster debut on SD Live

What’s the story?

Following their chaotic debut on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live, SAnitY members Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe took to Twitter in order to reflect on their much-awaited main roster debut.

In case you didn’t know...

Since making their WWE debut under the company’s developmental brand NXT in 2016, Sanity has pretty much dominated the entire developmental scene, thanks to their savage and merciless in-ring approach.

The stable currently consists of four of WWE’s most talented superstars in Eric Young, who has been leading from the front ever since the formation of the faction - with Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and the only female representative in Nikki Cross.

Also, during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Sanity members Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe captured the NXT Tag Team titles for the very first time when they defeated the Authors of Pain.

The heart of the matter

On tonight’s edition of SmackDown Live, popular NXT faction SAnitY was originally scheduled to compete in their very first match on WWE’s main roster against former WWE SmackDown Live Tag team champions The Usos.

However, prior to the start of this massive showdown, the devastating trio of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe decided to brutally blindside attack Jimmy and Jey and assaulted the former SD Live Tag champs in a brutal fashion, marking their arrival on the main roster in style.

Shortly afterwards, Young, Dain, and Wolfe took it to Twitter and weighed in on their own thoughts regarding their chaotic SmackDown Live debut.

The leader of SAnitY, Eric Young posted the following and indicated towards the fact that a certain change is on its way on the blue brand. Whereas, Killian Dain noted on the social media that he along with his stablemates are here to TAKE!

Lastly, Alexander Wolfe also stated on Twitter that SAnitY’s message is loud and clear, as he noted that nobody on the main roster is safe.

Additionally, the SAnitY members also received some social media support from their fellow stablemate Nikki Cross, who is currently still working on WWE’s developmental brand NXT.

What’s next?

SAnitY's attack on The Usos is eventually and likely to lead to a potential match between the two teams and we could very witness this massive showdown at this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on this potential clash? Have your say in the comments.