WWE News: SAnitY set to make their official main roster debut on SmackDown Live tonight

Chaos is finally here!

Sanity is finally set to make their main roster debut

What's the story?

Following the aftermath of an exciting Money in the Bank pay-per-view, tonight's edition of SmackDown Live promises to be another interesting night for the blue brand.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

As confirmed by a preview on WWE.com, former NXT Tag Team Champions and one of the most ruthless stables of all-time, Sanity, is all set to make their much awaited main roster debut later today.

In case you didn't know...

Since making their WWE debut under the company’s developmental brand NXT in 2016, Sanity has pretty much dominated the entire developmental scene, thanks to their savage and merciless in-ring approach.

The stable currently consists of four of WWE’s most talented superstars in Eric Young, who has been leading from the front ever since the formation of the faction - with Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and the only female representative in Nikki Cross.

Also, during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Sanity members Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe captured the NXT Tag Team Titles for the very first time when they defeated the Authors of Pain.

The heart of the matter

The popular NXT stable of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe - Sanity - is all set to make their SmackDown Live and official main roster debut later today in Toledo, Ohio.

For their first match on the main roster, the tag team is all set to go toe-to-toe with former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey - The Usos.

The preview on WWE.com reads:

For weeks, the impending arrival of SAnitY has been hanging over SmackDown LIVE. No one knew what the chaotic crew of Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and the monstrous Killian Dain had in store for Team Blue after joining during the Superstar Shake-up, but the wait is over, as they will be making their debut tonight.

The promotional message acknowledged the fact that the tag team had already appeared on a few untelevised house shows, but their official debut would take place on SmackDown tonight.

Despite making their unofficial main roster debut at a recent SD Live house show in Texas, Sanity is still yet to appear on WWE TV, since their official call-up to the main roster back in mid-April as part of the 2018 Superstar Shakeup.

What's next?

Sanity's debut match against The Usos promises to be an outstanding contest. Also, it will be interesting to note which two Superstars will represent the Chaotic group in their debut match tonight in Ohio.