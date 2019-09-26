WWE News: Santino Marella reveals favorite moment of his career

Santino Marella

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella recently spoke with Bill Pritchard and discussed a variety of wrestling topics. Marella revealed his favorite moment of his WWE career, stating that winning the OVW TV title trumps them all.

Marella's WWE career

Marella came to WWE in 2007, soon after WrestleMania 23. On an episode of RAW, he was selected from the crowd by Vince McMahon, to face Umaga for the Intercontinental title. After receiving a brutal beating from the Samoan monster, Marella pulled off possibly the biggest upset in Pro Wrestling history and won the Intercontinental title with help from Bobby Lashley, who was engaged in a rivalry with McMahon at the time.

Marella soon became one of the most beloved babyfaces on the WWE main roster. He was mostly used for comedy segments, and as fodder for legends from the past. On one occasion, he began a campaign against WWE Films' The Condemned, starring Stone Cold Steve Austin. It ended with Marella receiving a Stunner from The Rattlesnake, after which Austin hosed him and Maria with beer. Marella later formed an alliance with Beth Phoenix. Possibly the biggest moment of Marella's career came when he almost won the Royal Rumble Match in 2011. Alberto Del Rio won the free-for-all in the end, but the pop Marella received just before the finish, was deafening.

Marella's favorite moment from his WWE career

Despite being a part of a long string of memorable moments over the course of his decade-long WWE career, Marella gave an interesting answer when asked about his favorite moment. He stated that winning the OVW TV title was his favorite moment from his WWE tenure.

"Just because it was my first title and it was a little bit of an intimate setting, the audience 1000 percent was so into it. It was awesome."

