WWE News: Santino Marella reveals why Vince McMahon dropped his popular gimmick

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 26 Sep 2019, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Santino and Vince

Santino Marella recently talked to Wrestlezone's Bill Pritchard, and discussed his “Honk-A-Meter” gimmick. Marella stated that the reason Vince McMahon nixed it was someone convinced him that a title shouldn't be on a comedy character.

Marella's career highlights

Marella debuted on the main roster in 2007, and was soon turned into the biggest comedy act in WWE. The Royal Rumble 2009 match saw Marella create a new record, when he was eliminated by Kane in 1.9 seconds. He entered the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal at the 25th anniversary of the event, winning the free-for-all in the end. Marella had managed to compete in the match by wearing a disguise of Santina Marella, Santino's twin sister from Italy. He won the Intercontinental title, the US title, and the Tag Team title during his WWE run, and was released from the company in 2016.

Also read: Mick Foley asks RAW Superstar to call him before 'Hell in a Cell' match

The Honk-A-Meter gimmick

One of Marella's comedic angles was the "Honk-A-Meter" during his 2008 Intercontinental title run. The angle saw him trying to become the greatest Intercontinental Champion in the history of the business. The storyline didn't last long and was soon nixed by the higher-ups. Marella talked about the same and stated that he wishes it went longer than 12 weeks because the WWE Universe was genuinely getting behind it and fans tell him about the run to this day.

Marella also said that although it gained tons of momentum, someone backstage managed to convince Mr. McMahon that the Intercontinental title shouldn't be kept on a comedic character.

"Somebody pointed out the title shouldn’t be on a comedic character, they convinced Vince, and that was it."

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!