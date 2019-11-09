WWE news: Sasha Banks debuts new entrance theme at SmackDown taping

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Nov 2019, 02:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks debuted her new theme song in Manchester

Sasha Banks was only recently cleared to make her return to the ring. And it was revealed yesterday on WWE's official Twitter account that, in her return match, Banks would wrestle Nikki Cross as part of the SmackDown at Manchester.

This was Banks' first match on SmackDown since Bayley turned heel and debuted her new theme, and it appears that The Boss has followed in her footsteps and debuted a new theme song in Manchester.

DONT CLICK FOR SPOILERS!



Sasha Banks has a new theme song!👀#SmackDown

pic.twitter.com/EKCEmg5IAj — TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) November 8, 2019

Banks brought out the song while she was being accompanied to the ring by Bayley for her match with Cross.

Banks' new theme is similar to the one that Snoop Dogg sang when he rapped her to the ring at WrestleMania 32. That was just before the triple threat match for the Women's Championship, which was later won by Charlotte.

Banks' new persona

Banks and Bayley have become the new heels in the Women's Division on SmackDown. And both women have now debuted new themes, which makes sense since they had two of the best themes in the company as faces.

Banks returned to the ring following Clash of Champions a few months ago when she decided to step up and challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. That was when she unveiled her new blue hair color.

Bayley has since followed in her footsteps and cut off her ponytail; she debuted her new character a few weeks ago.

The two women have since reiterated that they are the new heels on SmackDown, and could have a claim for the Women's Tag Team Championships in the future if the titles are won by Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

Do you think Sasha Banks's new theme matches her new persona? Have your say in the comments section below...