WWE News: Sasha Banks finally addresses rumors of her departure from WWE

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 4.83K // 16 Apr 2019, 02:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks speaks out

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has been at the center of a rumor storm ever since she pulled out of a public television appearance on the Wendy Williams show. It was alleged that she'd been involved in a backstage incident at WrestleMania and had asked for her release from WWE. Now, 'The Boss' has addressed the rumors for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

All of this seemed to stem from Sasha Banks and Bayley losing the WWE Tag-Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics. The rumor is that Banks found out fairly last-minute and was unhappy backstage, leading to her asking for her release from WWE.

She then missed the subsequent Raw after WrestleMania and the aforementioned Wendy Williams show. The news erupted from there, with talk of Banks accidentally hurting someone else backstage, Bayley being just as unhappy and Banks allegedly refusing to go to work anymore.

The heart of the matter

Banks addressed the issue directly for the first time with a, now deleted, tweet. Thankfully it was screen-shotted for posterity.

Sasha Banks goes off on everyone

Interesting Banks used the 'if you only knew' phrase that was hashtagged by both her and Beth Phoenix on Twitter, which potentially alludes to something that happened backstage.

Banks also seems to suggest that the Superstar Shakeup could see her going to Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK, Progress or Evolve.

Advertisement

Banks has previously indicated that she wants to wrestle in some of WWE's affiliated promotions like Progress and Evolve, so WWE making the decision to send her there wouldn't be that bad.

What's next?

It has been alleged that Sasha Banks will not be on tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of Monday Night RAW. I guess we'll find out more about Banks' future in WWE when the episode is up!

Do you think Sasha Banks will leave WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement