×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Sasha Banks finally addresses rumors of her departure from WWE

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.83K   //    16 Apr 2019, 02:49 IST

Sasha Banks speaks out
Sasha Banks speaks out

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has been at the center of a rumor storm ever since she pulled out of a public television appearance on the Wendy Williams show. It was alleged that she'd been involved in a backstage incident at WrestleMania and had asked for her release from WWE. Now, 'The Boss' has addressed the rumors for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

All of this seemed to stem from Sasha Banks and Bayley losing the WWE Tag-Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics. The rumor is that Banks found out fairly last-minute and was unhappy backstage, leading to her asking for her release from WWE.

She then missed the subsequent Raw after WrestleMania and the aforementioned Wendy Williams show. The news erupted from there, with talk of Banks accidentally hurting someone else backstage, Bayley being just as unhappy and Banks allegedly refusing to go to work anymore.

The heart of the matter

Banks addressed the issue directly for the first time with a, now deleted, tweet. Thankfully it was screen-shotted for posterity.

Sasha Banks goes off on everyone
Sasha Banks goes off on everyone

Interesting Banks used the 'if you only knew' phrase that was hashtagged by both her and Beth Phoenix on Twitter, which potentially alludes to something that happened backstage.

Banks also seems to suggest that the Superstar Shakeup could see her going to Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK, Progress or Evolve.

Advertisement

Banks has previously indicated that she wants to wrestle in some of WWE's affiliated promotions like Progress and Evolve, so WWE making the decision to send her there wouldn't be that bad.

What's next?

It has been alleged that Sasha Banks will not be on tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of Monday Night RAW. I guess we'll find out more about Banks' future in WWE when the episode is up!

Do you think Sasha Banks will leave WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Boss 'n' Hug Connection Sasha Banks
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
5 things Vince McMahon could offer Sasha Banks to prevent her from leaving
RELATED STORY
3 signs that prove Sasha Banks is set to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
5 propositions Vince McMahon might offer Sasha Banks to convince her to stay
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking things Vince McMahon could offer Sasha Banks to stay in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
Why Sasha Banks has nothing left to prove in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 biggest questions after Sasha Banks reportedly asked for WWE release
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor Killer on Sasha Banks having a meltdown before Raw after WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Officials holding emergency meeting on how to stop Sasha Banks from leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup: 4 RAW stars who must move to SmackDown and 4 who must not
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us