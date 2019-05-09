WWE News: Sasha Banks' husband reveals the truth about alleged WrestleMania incident

Bayley and Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Sasha Banks was reportedly upset backstage at WrestleMania 35 after finding out she and Bayley would be losing the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships. Her husband Mikaze has come out to deny this.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the first WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions and went into WrestleMania 35 to defend their titles in a Fatal-4-Way match. Banks allegedly only found out that she and Bayley would be dropping the titles at the last minute. It's also been alleged that Banks had to be calmed down by other members of the locker room and she later reportedly asked for her release from the company.

Banks has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania and her former tag-team partner Bayley has now been moved over to the SmackDown brand. There are rumors that Sasha Banks will return at Money In The Bank and end up replacing Dana Brooke but those are unsubstantiated as of now.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks' husband Mikaze recently took to Twitter to try and clear the air regarding the Sasha Banks situation. Mikaze said that the backstage incident reported following WrestleMania 35 did not happen although several sources after WrestleMania said that Banks and Bayley were vocal about how unhappy they were about losing the titles.

Here's what Mikaze said on Twitter:

"FYI... No tantrum ever happened."

That wasn't all. Earlier today Mikaze took to Instagram and his words can be taken as a take on his wife's current stand-off with WWE management. You can check out Mikaze's Instagram post below:

What's next?

We aren't sure what the future holds for Sasha Banks but reports suggest that WWE are currently trying to convince her to return. As we mentioned earlier, there is a chance that she could replace Dana Brooke in the women's Money In The Bank ladder match.