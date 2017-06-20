WWE News: Sasha Banks nominated for best female athlete at top award show

The Boss is legit one the biggest Superstars in the world!

Sasha Banks gets nominated for a huge accolade

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has been nominated for the Teen Choice Awards 2017 which is a yearly awards ceremony which is aired on FOX Network, to honor the biggest stars in a variety of catergories like best male and female musicians, best comedy acts, best male and female atheletes among others.

In case you didn't know

Teen Choice Awards is one of the biggest annual awards shows for teens followed by Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards and MTV's Teen Choice Awards. 2016's show saw John Cena and Nickelodeon TV star Victoria Justice host the event with music acts like Flo Rida and Ne-Yo.

The heart of the matter

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, a.k.a “The Boss” has been nominated for the choice female athlete category along with fellow Superstars the Bella Twins, professional tennis player Serena Williams, WNBA player Elena Delle Donne along with Olympic gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles.

The Awards ceremony is supposed to take place on August 13, 2017 and we'll find out then if The Boss wins by the most votes. Voting is restricted to American audiences, specifically residents of selected states and is limited to the ages of 13-20.

John Cena has also been nominated under the choice male athlete category along with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James.

What's next?

Sasha Banks is making waves on RAW and even made a few appearances on 205 Live recently. She has been teaming up with 205 Live Superstar Rich Swann in the recent weeks and will probably be challenging Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Title soon.

Author's Take

Banks has been overlooked on the RAW roster recently in terms of the Women's Title scene and with Bailey feuding with Alexa at the moment, it feels like WWE needs to find Sasha a Superstar on the red brand who can compete at her level for a RAW-worthy feud.