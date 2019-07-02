WWE News: Sasha Banks posts cryptic update on her absence from WWE

What’s the story?

The WWE Universe has been fed with various reports about Sasha Banks ever since she went off WWE TV after WrestleMania. Some suggested that she was desperate to leave the company but Sportskeeda's very own, Tom Colohue exclusively reported last week that it wasn't the case and that she was just given a break.

Now, with reports of her return happening very soon, Banks has sent out a cryptic tweet that suggests she will be taking some more time to make her in-ring return.

In case you didn’t know…

Banks and Bayley were crowned the first-ever WWE Women's tag team champions at WWE Elimination Chamber and managed to defend it successfully at the next pay-per-view, Fastlane against Nia Jax and Tamina.

However, they dropped the titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania and Sasha has been off WWE TV ever since. The rumour mill was filled with reports of her wanting to leave the company, and some even went on to say that she threw a tantrum after the decision of them dropping the title was made.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks sent out a tweet today that hinted at her taking a little more time off before making the return to WWE. He tweet read, “The whole culture is telling you to hurry, while the art tells you to take your time. Always listen to the art.”

It looks like she is talking about the WWE creative team or the WWE Universe who are desperate to have her back on the weekly shows as she is one of the best in the business right now.

What’s next?

Bayley defended her title against Alexa Bliss at WWE Stomping Grounds and is set to do it once again at WWE Extreme Rules. Nikki Cross defeated the SmackDown Live Women's Champion last week to earn the opportunity for Bliss and the rivalry between the two is set to continue a little longer.

Reports suggest that the plan is for Sasha Banks to 'slot right back' on her return and it looks like she will be in the women's title frame or teaming up with Bayley to get the tag-titles back soon.