WWE News: Sasha Banks returns to RAW with a shocking new look

Banks is BACK!

Sasha Banks made her triumphant return to RAW tonight, revealing a brand new look and laying waste to two top WWE Superstars!

The Boss had been posted missing since WrestleMania, with several reports suggesting that she may have been angling to leave WWE, but the former RAW Women's Champion is back in a BIG way!

Our very own Tom Colohue recently reported that Banks had been granted leave from WWE and would be returning soon, and that this was nothing out of the ordinary.

A few people asked for time off after WrestleMania. Sasha Banks has worked extremely long and extremely hard. She’s earned it.

Well, Banks returned tonight to interrupt an emotional Natalya, who had started to speak about the anniversary of her father's passing. The Boss came out with her trademark purple hair, seemed to comfort Nattie before ambushing her and pulling off her wig to reveal new electric blue locks.

Becky Lynch would then come out to try and make the save, only to be beaten up by Sasha Banks, too, who laid waste to both women with a steel chair.

I had previously predicted that Banks would be interjected into the title picture upon her return, too, but stated I believed it would happen last night.

Interestingly, while obviously returning as a heel and attacking Natalya in her home country while reminiscing about her deceased father, Banks still got a huge pop AFTER she turned, with chants of "Thank you, Sasha" - while even Becky Lynch couldn't get the WWE Universe to boo Banks. Tom Colohue said just this weekend that Banks was "unturnable" at this point.

Also, Sasha Banks is unturnable at this point. If you have her attack Bayley, or even Becky, then Sasha wouldn't be treated as the heel. #WWE https://t.co/rqhuNoJDlQ — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 8, 2019

So, what's next for Banks?! Well, it looks like she's back for good and straight into the title picture. This will be interesting to watch!

Are you glad to see Sasha back? Let us know in the comments section below.