WWE News: Sasha Banks shows off another new look (PHOTOS)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 03 Nov 2019, 17:41 IST

Sasha Banks first revealed her blue hair after SummerSlam

Sasha Banks returned to WWE television in August 2019 after taking an unexpected four-month break following WrestleMania 35.

Upon her return, “The Boss” punched Natalya in the face on RAW before ripping off a purple wig to reveal that she now has blue hair.

Two weeks ago, we reported that Banks, who has recently started referring to herself as “The Blueprint”, could possibly have another new look soon after she posted a picture of a blue glow-in-the-dark lace wig on her Instagram story.

Now, accompanied by an inspirational caption on Instagram, the four-time RAW Women’s Champion has revealed her latest new look.

As you can see below, the designer of Banks' new look – savisdavis – showed off more pictures of the wig on Instagram last month.

Sasha Banks’ current WWE status

It looked as though Sasha Banks could be the person to dethrone Becky Lynch as RAW Women’s Champion after she immediately targeted “The Man” following her post-SummerSlam return.

However, despite picking up a disqualification victory over her rival at Clash of Champions, Banks was unable to defeat Lynch in a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 6, bringing an end to their two-month feud.

Since then, the former NXT Women’s Champion has been out of action with a reported tailbone injury and it is unclear when she will return to the ring.

Her most recent televised appearance came on the November 1 episode of SmackDown, in which she caused distractions at ringside to help Bayley retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross.

Following the match, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler threw Banks into a ring post before attacking Bayley in the middle of the ring.

