WWE News: Sasha Banks spotted for the first time since reportedly asking for release (Photo)

Bayley and Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Sasha Banks hasn't been on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35. She was, however, spotted with Bayley at a comedy festival recently.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 35. Banks and Bayley defended their WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships in a Fatal-4-Way match. The match was won by the Aussie duo Peyton Royce and Billie Kay - The IIconics.

Banks reportedly lost her cool backstage after finding out that she and Bayley would be dropping their titles and later may have asked for her release.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Women's Tag Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks are also best friends in real life. The duo were photographed at the Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas. This was the first time that Sasha Banks has been seen since reportedly asking for her release from the WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

You can check out the photo of Sasha Banks and Bayley at the Moontower Comedy Festival below:

Recent reports suggest that talks between WWE and Sasha Banks are at a standstill. If WWE cannot convince Banks to return to the ring, they could choose to freeze her contract in a similar way as to what was done with Luke Harper.

What's next?

WWE are set to announce the participants of the men's and women's Money In The Bank ladder matches this Monday on RAW. There were rumors early this week that Sasha Banks could return as a part of the women's MITB ladder match and this should be confirmed on Monday.

If Banks does not get named as a participant in the match, we can definitely take that as confirmation that talks between her and WWE haven't gone anywhere.