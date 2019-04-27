×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Sasha Banks spotted for the first time since reportedly asking for release (Photo)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.37K   //    27 Apr 2019, 23:33 IST

Bayley and Sasha Banks
Bayley and Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Sasha Banks hasn't been on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35. She was, however, spotted with Bayley at a comedy festival recently.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 35. Banks and Bayley defended their WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships in a Fatal-4-Way match. The match was won by the Aussie duo Peyton Royce and Billie Kay - The IIconics.

Banks reportedly lost her cool backstage after finding out that she and Bayley would be dropping their titles and later may have asked for her release.

ALSO READ: 8 WWE Superstars who had their names shortened on the main roster

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Women's Tag Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks are also best friends in real life. The duo were photographed at the Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas. This was the first time that Sasha Banks has been seen since reportedly asking for her release from the WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

You can check out the photo of Sasha Banks and Bayley at the Moontower Comedy Festival below:

Recent reports suggest that talks between WWE and Sasha Banks are at a standstill. If WWE cannot convince Banks to return to the ring, they could choose to freeze her contract in a similar way as to what was done with Luke Harper.

What's next?

WWE are set to announce the participants of the men's and women's Money In The Bank ladder matches this Monday on RAW. There were rumors early this week that Sasha Banks could return as a part of the women's MITB ladder match and this should be confirmed on Monday.

If Banks does not get named as a participant in the match, we can definitely take that as confirmation that talks between her and WWE haven't gone anywhere.

Tags:
Sasha Banks Bayley
Advertisement
5 biggest questions after Sasha Banks reportedly asked for WWE release
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on why Sasha Banks is upset with WWE
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks not at Monday Night RAW for the Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Sasha Banks has every right to be upset with WWE 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks trying to quit WWE turned into storyline
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey spotted for the first time following surgery (Photo)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer reveals why Sasha Banks made the biggest mistake of her career
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks finally addresses rumors of her departure from WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks shares surprising photo after her loss at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us