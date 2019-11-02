WWE News: Scott Dawson asks surprising name to manage The Revival

The Revival are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions

After initially struggling to make an impact on RAW and SmackDown, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have established themselves as one of the top tag teams in WWE in 2019.

Provided they keep hold of the SmackDown Tag Team titles, The Revival are expected to compete in a match against Superstars from RAW and/or NXT in a battle of brand supremacy at Survivor Series on November 24.

The upcoming pay-per-view’s RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT theme has gotten everybody talking, including NXT’s Malcolm Bivens, who wrote on Twitter that he would challenge Drew Gulak to a match if he could face somebody from an opposing brand at the event.

This prompted Dawson to reply by asking if Bivens would be The Revival’s manager, as they “need some help”.

Will you be our manager? We need some help. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) November 1, 2019

Bivens, who has managed multiple NXT Superstars at live events in recent months but not yet on television, simply replied by saying, “Hell yeah. Let’s do it.”

Twitter being Twitter, this could quite easily be a joke between Dawson and Bivens, but WWE Superstars have been known to plant seeds for future storylines on social media in the past, so only time will tell!

Who is Malcolm Bivens?

Formerly known as Stokely Hathaway, Malcolm Bivens made his pro wrestling debut in 2014 but he is best known for his work on the microphone as a manager.

He signed with WWE in March 2019 after previously working for Ring of Honor, EVOLVE and MLW, and he has recently managed Superstars including Babatunde and Bronson Reed on NXT’s live event circuit.

Last week, Taynara defeated Jessi Kamea at a live event in a match which was billed as a tryout for “Bivens Enterprises”. It is unknown if the pairing will become a regular feature on NXT programming.

The Revival’s current WWE status

The year began with widespread reports that The Revival had asked to be released from their WWE contracts, with the duo said to be unhappy that there was not enough focus on tag team wrestling on RAW at the time.

Since then, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have gone on to become two-time RAW Tag Team Champions, while they are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions after defeating The New Day for the titles at Clash of Champions in September.

The duo are reportedly out of contract in 2020 and they have not yet signed new deals.

