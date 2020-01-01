WWE News: Scott Dawson furious with WWE for ignoring The Revival

The Revival

The Revival's future with WWE still hangs in the balance which means every single social media post goes under the scanner. The rumors about their future was the talk of the town early last year and many reports suggested that they were looking to leave.

The tag-team are being linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling but WWE have done a lot to get them to sign new deals. They were handed big pushes as well as the titles but nothing has changed on that front.

Now, Scott Dawson expressed his displeasure with the fact that The Revival's match against The Undisputed Era was not a part of WWE's Best Matches of the Year list. The two tag-teams faced off on WWE NXT in November just ahead of Survivor Series.

It was one of the best matches of the year but somehow, it did not make WWE's list.

Reports suggest WWE are going to turn The Revival into comedy characters as they have not signed new deals yet. However, their match at Royal Rumble might be against a Hall of Fame team.

They have been teasing a match against Harlem Heat but WWE have not hinted at it just yet. There is plenty of time until the Rumble and it looks like The Revival will be having that tag-team match at the pay-per-view.