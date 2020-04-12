WWE News - Scott Dawson makes first comment after The Revival's release

The duo recently got released by WWE after months of fans speculation regarding the same.

Fans are clamoring for the duo to join All Elite Wrestling.

The Revival

The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are free agents now after their recent departure from WWE. The duo went on to reveal new names on their official Twitter handles. Dash Wilder is now Cash Wheeler, while Dawson's Twitter profile dubs him as Dax Harwood.

Harwood has now broken his silence and expressed his views for the first time since being released from the company. He stated in a tweet that there comes a time in one's life when a reasonable man swallows his pride and admits that he has made a grave mistake.

Harwood finished off his tweet by saying that he has never been a reasonable person. He also added a hashtag stating 'Wake up and fight', slightly hinting that the fans could see The Revival in action soon enough. You can check out the tweet below:

There comes a point where a reasonable man will swallow his pride and admit he’s made a terrible mistake. The truth is, I’ve never been a reasonable man. #FTR ✌🏼 #WakeUpAndFight — D. Harwood (@DaxHarwood) April 12, 2020

Scott Dawson began teaming up with Wilder back in 2014 when they were in NXT. The duo was dubbed as The Mechanics at the time. They lost their debut NXT match as a tag team to Bull Dempsey and Mojo Rawley. In late 2015, they defeated The Vaudevillains to become NXT Tag Team Champions.

In 2017, The Revival made their way to the main roster and the fans were hopeful that the duo would be handled well, contrary to many teams before that faded away into obscurity soon after being called up. Things didn't go well for them either and it was clear as day that The Revival wasn't being used to its full potential, and this was something that frustrated the WWE Universe.

Their feud against The Usos after WrestleMania 35 saw them being embarrassed by the twins on several occasions on live TV. Things improved after SummerSlam 2019 when The Revival defeated The New Day to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions, thus becoming the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

The Revival hadn't been used on WWE TV since February amidst speculation that the duo was done with the promotion and was on its way out. It would be interesting to see where The Revival ends up going. The majority of fans are clamoring for them to sign with AEW so that they can witness Wilder and Dawson take on The Young Bucks in one of the most anticipated feuds in recent history.