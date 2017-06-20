WWE News: Reason why Scott Steiner doesn't want to go into the WWE Hall of Fame

Scott Steiner isn't interested in entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

Scott Steiner had some harsh words for the WWE.

In a recent interview with Ring Rust Radio, Scott Steiner said that he wasn’t interested in entering the WWE Hall of Fame because it didn’t have a physical location.

Scott Steiner, whose real name is Scott Carl Rechsteiner, is widely regarded as one of the most controversial professional wrestlers of all time. The 54-year-old, who is well-known for his body of work in WCW and WWE, recently returned to Impact in April of this year.

Although Scott Steiner left Impact Wrestling on bad terms back in 2012 owing to differences with then-head honcho Dixie Carter, Big Poppa Pump is now back in the mix of things in the company, given his longtime friendship with current Impact executive Jeff Jarrett.

Steiner revealed why he wouldn’t go into the WWE Hall of Fame, stating:

“Let’s just say I’m not losing any sleep over any Hall of Fame induction. The one Hall of Fame that I refuse to go in is the WWE Hall of Fame because do you know where it’s at? Where is it? Do you have an address? If they called me up, I wouldn’t go because there’s no address; you can’t go see it, so, where is it?”

Furthermore, Steiner questioned the WWE Hall of Fame’s merit, by saying that no one knows where exactly the Hall of Fame memorabilia such as the statues of Ric Flair and ‘The Macho Man’ Randy Savage are.

Scott Steiner is presently contracted to Impact Wrestling and is currently embroiled in the feud between Josh Matthews and Jeremy Borash.

Scott Steiner has never been one to mince words, and I think it’s safe to say that he hasn’t been on the best of terms with WWE for a long time now.

Nevertheless, his points about the WWE Hall of Fame are something that several fans in the pro-wrestling community have discussed over the years and something that the WWE prefers to remain relatively mum about.

