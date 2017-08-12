WWE News: Sean Waltman shares emotional tribute to Chyna on Twitter

Waltman and Chyna were a couple after their time in the WWE.

DX were one of the biggest draws during the Attitude Era

What's the story?

The WWE continues with their celebration of 20 years of DX, one of the greatest stables ever in the history of the business, and former member Sean Waltman (X-Pac) posted an emotional tribute to Chyna.

The “Ninth Wonder of the World” was another former member of the group but sadly passed away in 2016 after creating a number of records in the company.

In case you didn't know...

DX or D-Generation X was one of the most popular factions during the Attitude Era in the WWE and had a number of prominent members.

Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Rick Rude and Chyna were part of the group before it expanded and added X-Pac and the Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg).

The heart of the matter

Chyna and Waltman were not able to stay in the WWE for as long as Michaels and Triple H and while a lot has been said about their relationship with the brand, the duo were also an off screen couple post their WWE days.

Waltman posted a tweet on his account and stated that Chyna was the “magic ingredient” in DX.

You were the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. pic.twitter.com/fmdvO0kNGK — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 11, 2017

What's next?

The WWE is pushing some of their former stars as part of their “Flashback Friday” series of programming. The company is focusing on DX for now and would probably be showcasing some of their greatest matches too over the years.

Author's take

Waltman and Chyna were always a pair to talk about and even though they had their problems, regarding domestic violence, most of us wished for a happy ending for the couple.

Unfortunately, some things are not meant to be and the tragic demise of Chyna will always leave a mark on all wrestling fans who grew up watching the Ninth Wonder of the World pick up titles and dominate some of the male superstars in the ring.