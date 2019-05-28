WWE News: Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman talks about Superstars being upset that Brock Lesnar won the MITB briefcase

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 May 2019, 06:48 IST

'The Beast' shocked everyone when he showed up at the last minute and won the briefcase.

What's the story?

Although Brock Lesnar showing up at the end of the Money in the Bank show was a surprise, many feel that it wasn't exactly a good one.

Him winning the briefcase in the men's ladder match upset some Superstars and fans alike. The former X-Pac shared his thoughts on how some of the participants might have felt after Lesnar won the briefcase. WrestlingInc.com carried transcripts of Waltman's comments from his 1, 2, 360 podcast.

In case you missed it . . .

The final participant in the men's MITB ladder match changed from being Braun Strowman to Sami Zayn before the spot in the match finally ended up going to Brock Lesnar.

Ali had the best chance to pull down the briefcase, but the surprise appearance of 'the Beast' shocked fans and the participants alike. Lesnar walked out of Hartford as the new 'Mr. Money in the Bank.'

The heart of the matter

The reason why Lesnar winning the briefcase might have upset some Superstars is because the other seven participants did all the hard work in the match. Lesnar, on the other hand, showed up at the end of the match and didn't put in the effort that the other seven men did.

As a former Superstar himself, Waltman offered up his opinion about why some of the other Superstars in the match might have been upset with the match's outcome.

"I would not blame anyone in that match for being pissed off. That they had no idea [regarding the finish] if that's true. You put this match together and you're out there risking your neck, you're doing all this sh*t, you got this finish you think is [gonna happen].

Since he's wrestled for more than 20 years himself, the former X-Pac offered up a wrestler's possible interpretation of how things played out with the conclusion of the ladder match.

Trust me, when you're a wrestler and you do this, when you're a pro wrestler and you're in a match, this is like your canvas that you are painting your masterpiece on. You're trying for a masterpiece every time you go out there. You're trying for a Mona Lisa… and you're just about finished and all of a sudden you have no idea and this guy comes out and just paints a mustache on the Mona Lisa," said Waltman.

What's next?

Hopefully, things won't play out like this in next year's MITB ladder match. All seven men involved put in a lot of sweat and to see it wasted in favor of giving someone like Lesnar another accolade had to be frustrating.

If 'the Beast' successfully cashes in, it will continue the same issues that have ailed WWE since late 2018.