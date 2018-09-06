Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Second wave of WWE 2K19 superstars announced 

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
949   //    06 Sep 2018, 23:09 IST

aj s
AJ Styles is the cover-star for the new game

What's the story?

The second wave of superstars who will appear in the upcoming WWE 2K19 game have been announced.

In case you didn't know

WWE 2K19 will be the 20th WWE game, and the sixth under the 2K banner.

In June, former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was announced as a pre-order bonus. The next month, current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey was also announced as a pre-order exclusive.

A Collectors Edition celebrating the career of Ric Flair will be available, which will include both Rousey and Mysterio, as well as a 2002 version of the Undertaker.

Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, an alternate attire for both Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as the arena for Starrcade 1983, where Flair won his second NWA Championship have also been announced for the Collector's Edition.

The first wave of superstars announced can be found here.

The heart of the matter

  1. AJ Styles
  2. Asuka
  3. The Miz
  4. Lince Dorado
  5. Shinsuke Nakamura
  6. Mandy Rose
  7. Shelton Benjamin
  8. Becky Lynch
  9. Maryse
  10. Andrade Cien Almas
  11. Rusev
  12. Jey Uso
  13. Jimmy Uso
  14. Lana
  15. Harper
  16. Rowan
  17. Peyton Royce
  18. Billie Kay
  19. Big E
  20. Kofi Kingston
  21. Xavier Woods
  22. Samoa Joe
  23. Charlotte Flair
  24. Naomi
  25. Carmella
  26. Ariya Davari
  27. Sonya Deville
  28. Tony Nese
  29. Drew Gulak
  30. Mustafa Ali
  31. Jeff Hardy
  32. Daniel Bryan
  33. Aiden English
  34. Akira Tozawa
  35. Alexander Wolfe
  36. Cedric Alexander
  37. Cesaro
  38. Chris Jericho
  39. Epico Colon
  40. Eric Young
  41. Gran Metalik
  42. Hideo Itami
  43. Jack Gallagher
  44. John Cena
  45. Kalisto
  46. Karl Anderson
  47. Killian Dain
  48. Luke Gallows
  49. Nikki Bella
  50. Noam Dar
  51. Paige
  52. Primo Colon
  53. Randy Orton
  54. R-Truth
  55. Shane McMahon
  56. Sheamus
  57. Sin Cara
  58. Tamino
  59. TJP
  60. Tye Dillinger

What's next

The third and final wave of superstars is scheduled to be announced on September 12.

The game will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Deluxe and Collector's Edition being released on October 5, with the standard edition releasing on October 9.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE 2K18
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
5 WWE 2K18 characters who won't be in WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
5 things that will make WWE 2K19 a better wrestling game
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Top 10 Highest Rated Current Superstars in...
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 5 Entrances that the game must get right
RELATED STORY
The 7 weirdest characters in WWE games
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who have appeared in only ONE WWE game
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should bring back MVP
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First wave of superstars in WWE 2K19 announced
RELATED STORY
5 WWE wrestlers who deliver the best Spear
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio announced for WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us