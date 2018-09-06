WWE News: Second wave of WWE 2K19 superstars announced

AJ Styles is the cover-star for the new game

What's the story?

The second wave of superstars who will appear in the upcoming WWE 2K19 game have been announced.

In case you didn't know

WWE 2K19 will be the 20th WWE game, and the sixth under the 2K banner.

In June, former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was announced as a pre-order bonus. The next month, current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey was also announced as a pre-order exclusive.

A Collectors Edition celebrating the career of Ric Flair will be available, which will include both Rousey and Mysterio, as well as a 2002 version of the Undertaker.

Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, an alternate attire for both Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as the arena for Starrcade 1983, where Flair won his second NWA Championship have also been announced for the Collector's Edition.

The first wave of superstars announced can be found here.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles Asuka The Miz Lince Dorado Shinsuke Nakamura Mandy Rose Shelton Benjamin Becky Lynch Maryse Andrade Cien Almas Rusev Jey Uso Jimmy Uso Lana Harper Rowan Peyton Royce Billie Kay Big E Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods Samoa Joe Charlotte Flair Naomi Carmella Ariya Davari Sonya Deville Tony Nese Drew Gulak Mustafa Ali Jeff Hardy Daniel Bryan Aiden English Akira Tozawa Alexander Wolfe Cedric Alexander Cesaro Chris Jericho Epico Colon Eric Young Gran Metalik Hideo Itami Jack Gallagher John Cena Kalisto Karl Anderson Killian Dain Luke Gallows Nikki Bella Noam Dar Paige Primo Colon Randy Orton R-Truth Shane McMahon Sheamus Sin Cara Tamino TJP Tye Dillinger

What's next

The third and final wave of superstars is scheduled to be announced on September 12.

The game will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Deluxe and Collector's Edition being released on October 5, with the standard edition releasing on October 9.