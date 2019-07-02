WWE News: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch face debuting 'power couple', pregnancy announced

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were a big part of WWE RAW tonight

As previously announced, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Universal Champion Seth Rollins were interviewed regarding their mixed tag Winners-Take-All match at Extreme Rules during Raw tonight. It was a pretty decent promo, but it's what happened at the end that was newsworthy.

Maria Kanellis, who insists on calling herself the 'First Lady of WWE', interrupted the interview and eventually, with her husband, Mike Kanellis at her side, called him 'b***h' challenged the two champions to a mixed tag match on the show.

Becky and Seth quickly accepted. As the match proceeded, Seth and Mike went back and forth, until Seth got the upper hand - requiring Mike to tag in his wife.

Maria would then jump out of the ring and declare, over a live microphone, that she's pregnant after getting tagged into the match. Becky would then go on to put Mike into the "Dis-Arm-Her" and get the win.

To add to the soap opera atmosphere of the segment, Mike would then incredulously ask "How can you be pregnant?", implying that if she actually is pregnant, Mike isn't the father.

It's pretty appropriate that Paul Heyman would appear in the segment immediately following (still as Brock Lesnar's advocate and nary a mention of his current backstage role) considering the segment previously had his fingerprints all over it.

It's hard to predict what the future holds for the Kanellises following this, as he certainly didn't look all that great at the end. With reports stating that the two have signed a new deal with WWE, it's hard to think that this is a burial and instead will lead to some sort of story. We'll post more as we learn it.

