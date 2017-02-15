WWE News: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor share a heartwarming Valentine's Day photo

Balor and Rollins wish fans a Happy Valentine's Day.

Injured WWE Superstars share Valentine’s Day photograph.

What’s the story?

Finn Balor shared a heartwarming photo on Twitter today. And it’s awesome as you can see above!

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor suffered a small tear of his labrum at WWE SummerSlam 2016 when he was the recipient of Seth Rollins’ Turnbuckle Powerbomb into the ringside barricade. The small tear in his labrum was the result of the dislocation of his shoulder that he suffered upon impact into the barricade. Balor popped his shoulder back into place and finished the match.

Seth Rollins suffered a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) during the angle that closed Raw on January 30th. Samoa Joe debuted and attacked, “The Architect.” Rollins’ leg bent awkwardly resulting in the MCL tearing when Joe dropped down for his Coquina Clutch maneuver.

The heart of the matter

Rollins and Balor are both currently rehabilitating from their respective injuries with the hopes of making it back to the squared circle for WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd, 2017. In the midst of the painful process of rehabilitation, Finn made sure to set up a picture for the two injured superstars to take in order to post to his Twitter account, wishing his followers a Happy Valentine’s Day in the process.

The process of rehabbing an injury such as the ones suffered by Balor and Rollins is usually a very trying, lonely time. At least the two men have each other.

What’s next?

Hopefully, Balor and Rollins actually got some work done at the rehabilitation clinic today and will be back in time for WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is a tremendous picture, for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, this should quell any kind of rumors that there is any ill will towards Rollins from Finn Balor, as Seth inadvertently caused the injury that has sidelined, “The Demon,” for almost six months.

Secondly, it shows the genuinely heartwarming comradery between two WWE Superstars that can’t be doing what they love to do. Finally, the middle of the picture is worth a thousand words itself, as the picture of Triple H was clearly moved to its current location in order to accentuate the shot.

It’s likely that Rollins and Balor were at one of the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers. Dr. James Andrews famously performed both operations on Triple H’s torn quads in 2001 and 2007.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas performed Balor’s shoulder surgery in 2016 and Rollins’ original knee surgery in 2015. Dugas is one of the surgeons at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, and he performs most surgeries needed by WWE Superstars currently.