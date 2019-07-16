WWE News: Seth Rollins becomes the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship

Rollins wins!

What's the story?

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, a 10-man Battle Royal was announced to determine the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Title.

The match saw the former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, come out as the winner after eliminating Randy Orton in the end.

In case you didn't know...

Last night at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch successfully defended their respective championships in a Mixed Tag Team Title Match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. The celebrations didn't last long though, as Lesnar's music hit and out came The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar made quick work of Rollins and won the Universal Title. Tonight, it was announced that 10 men would compete in an Over The Top Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Title.

The line-up for the match featured some of the biggest stars on the main roster, including the likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Lashley started off the eliminations by throwing Cesaro over the top rope, with the aid of a Military Press. Lashley was then eliminated by Braun Strowman. As the match proceeded, Sami Zayn got rid of Big E, but The Viper was quick to make him share the same fate. After a great showing, Rey Mysterio fell prey to Baron Corbin, who in turn was eliminated by his Extreme Rules opponent, Seth Rollins.

The former Universal Champion was on a roll, as he went on to eliminate Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton to win the whole thing!

The night ended with Paul Heyman and Rollins dishing it out at each other on the mic, followed by Lesnar coming out and beating a chair on the apron.

What's next?

Seth Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if WWE will allow The Beastslayer to capture the title once again or let The Beast Incarnate have another long championship run.

Do you think this was the right choice? Who should have won the match, if not Rollins?