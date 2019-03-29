×
WWE News: Seth Rollins breaks silence on WrestleMania 35 main event

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
206   //    29 Mar 2019, 10:51 IST

Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

What's the story?

We learned earlier this week that Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are officially making history at WWE WrestleMania when they become the first women to ever headline the Grandest Stage of Them All. Seth Rollins recently gave his thoughts on the WrestleMania main event during an interview.

In case you didn't know...

The triple threat match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte and Becky Lynch has been building since before Survivor Series and was only confirmed at Elimination Chamber after Becky beat Charlotte by DQ.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins recently spoke to Sporting News and gave his thoughts on women headlining WrestleMania for the first time:

“You’d be lying if you said that you didn’t care about wanting to headline WrestleMania. That’s the pinnacle. Guys have lost their minds about being in that spot over the years. This is all you’ve ever dreamed of in your entire life and everything you ever wanted to do and you’ve dedicated yourself to it. All you want is to headline WrestleMania and to be the main event. Those women are no different.
There is so much passion and hard work and love for the industry in that Triple Threat match. Those girls are in that spot not just by themselves, but years and years of women being marginalized in our industry and having to push through and fight through things. I’ll never know what that experience is like. They’re getting to represent future generations and past generations of females who are capable, amazing and talented.”

What's next?

Seth Rollins will be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The historic main event see's Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match with the winner seemingly taking both the RAW and SD Women's titles.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
