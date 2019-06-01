WWE News: Seth Rollins brutally responds to Paul Heyman's Money In The Bank cash-in announcement

Seth Rollins isn't worried about Brock Lesnar?

What's the story?

Paul Heyman recently took to Social Media to announce that Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins this coming week on Raw in Austin, Texas, something that The Architect obviously had to respond to.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar won the Money in the Bank contract after he became an eleventh-hour addition to the match when Sami Zayn was attacked and taken out backstage. Lesnar didn't have to compete in the match to win the contract since he made his way to the ring, knocked Ali off the ladder and took the case for himself.

Over the past few weeks, he has been teasing a cash in on both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston since he can cash in on whichever Champion he chooses, but he was supposed to announce who he would cash in on this past week and because he didn't Stephanie McMahon announced that he will be punished.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman announced on his Twitter page earlier today that Brock Lesnar would be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on The Universal Champion just four days before Rollins is expected to defend his Championship against Baron Corbin in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, Rollins has an impressively brutal response for the former Universal Champion and is obviously looking forward to sharing the ring with The Beast once more.

Dude “won” his MITB contract without even participating in a match. Now is “cashing it in” via his advocate on social media. Who even is @BrockLesnar anymore? Hope you’re not lying Paul; bring this goon to Raw so I can stomp out what’s left of him. https://t.co/hFEexksp1t — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2019

What's next?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw should be a rating's hit since The Undertaker has already been advertised for the show and now it appears that Brock Lesnar will be wrestling Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, a match that was considered for the WrestleMania main event.

Do you think Lesnar will be able to cash in on Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...