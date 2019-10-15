WWE News: Seth Rollins burns down Firefly Fun House [WATCH]

When you take your catchphrase a little too seriously...

The second half of WWE Draft 2019 successfully concluded on this week's RAW. But the biggest highlight of the show remained Seth Rollins' invasion of Firefly Fun House.

Right at the beginning of the show, Rollins said that he is tired of The Fiend sneaking up on him. So, 'The Architect' took it upon himself to hunt down his nightmare.

How it all happened?

After the main event concluded, we saw a small episode of Firefly Fun House in which Bray Wyatt addressed the WWE Universe in his usual manner. Little did he know that this time, Rollins had found his way into Wyatt's secret space.

First, the WWE Universal Champion attacked Bray Wyatt and landed countless punches on him. The latter then begged Rollins to stop before 'The Fiend' comes to seek revenge. But there was no stopping 'The Architect' tonight.

He went on to push Wyatt out of the scene before taking down a few pictures off the wall. Once he stared at his own photo, Rollins went on to 'burn it down' -- quite literally.

Rollins set the table on fire which quickly spread, engulfing all of Wyatt's props. An angry Champion then made his way out of the room before the screen faded to black.

You can watch the entire segment below:

What's next for Seth Rollins vs The Fiend?

On tonight's episode of RAW, it was announced that Seth Rollins will defend his title against The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

After their last title match ended controversially at Hell in a Cell, WWE will take this opportunity to bring their feud to a deserved ending. Since Rollins has been drafted to RAW and Bray Wyatt is headed to SmackDown, the two will meet one last time before going their separate ways.

