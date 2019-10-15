WWE News: Seth Rollins comments after burning the Firefly Fun House down

Rollins destroys the Fun House

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt is far from over, as Rollins destroyed Wyatt's Firefly Fun House on tonight's RAW. Rollins then took to Twitter and posted a tweet hinting that he didn't have a choice left but to do what he did.

Rollins meets The Fiend

Seth Rollins has had an incredible 2019 so far. He won the Royal Rumble match earlier this year and went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to win the Universal Title. Minus a short period of time between Extreme Rules and SummerSlam, Rollins has managed to keep the belt on his waist. He even defeated Lesnar in a clean finish at the Biggest Party of the Summer. To top it off, Rollins successfully defended his Universal Title against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions.

This is where the trouble began! As Rollins was celebrating his victory on the ramp, The Fiend of all people appeared and attacked the champion. Ever since then, The Fiend has been targeting Rollins on a weekly basis. The two met inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake PPV, and the match was stopped by the referee when Rollins attacked a downed Fiend with a sledgehammer. This rivalry is far from over, as WWE recently announced that Rollins will defend his title against The Fiend at Crown Jewel, in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Rollins comments on his actions

After burning the Firefly Fun House down in the closing segment of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins posted a tweet via his official Twitter handle. Rollins put up a question in the tweet and hinted that he didn't have any choice but to destroy the house. Check it out below:

What choice did I have? — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

