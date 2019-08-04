WWE News: Seth Rollins comments on 'unrealistic' intergender matches

Lacey Evans got involved in Seth Rollins' rivalry with Baron Corbin

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with Daily Star Online, Seth Rollins has given his opinion that one-on-one matches between men and women in wrestling are unrealistic.

In case you didn't know…

Seth Rollins joined forces with real-life girlfriend Becky Lynch to defeat Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in the main event of the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July.

The match was the latest in a long line of intergender tag team matches over the last 18 months, with the introduction of the Mixed Match Challenge in 2018 sparking a resurgence in WWE booking frequent matches involving both men and women.

Although dozens of mixed tag matches have taken place in that time, WWE executive Triple H has mentioned in past media interviews that he is not a fan of men facing women in singles encounters.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins has questioned whether wrestling promotions should book one-on-one matches between men and women, citing the Olympics as an example of how to separate genders in sports.

“There are places for it. But this full on independent style women vs men match where the women are chokeslamming the men? Our business is based in realism a little bit, so let's do that as best we can.

“I think let’s live in a reality a little bit here, I am not saying women aren’t as good as men because that is not the case. But there is a reason when you go to the Olympics there are men's and women's [sports], there is a reason you have men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball.”

The former Shield member added that the exploits of Becky Lynch and Nia Jax in intergender matches in 2019 are a “testament to the women in our division who have elevated the game so much”, but he believes “it is going to take some doing” for WWE to have men take on women regularly.

What's next?

Seth Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 11.

As for intergender singles matches in WWE, that only looks likely to happen if it involves the 24/7 Championship.