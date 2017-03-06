WWE News: Seth Rollins complains about WWE fans at airport

During Seth Rollins' most-recent airport experience, WWE fans were hounding him for autographs. He took to Twitter to express his feelings.

Former-WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins was gathering his belongings at an airport early on Sunday morning when members of the WWE Universe were attempting to meet him and possibly get an autograph. His experience was not a memorable one, as Rollins took to Twitter to air his grievances about the wrestling fans that particular morning.

Gathering intel on flights. Staking out baggage. Intrusively demanding autographs. That's called stalking. It's not okay. Stop doing it. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 5, 2017

The Iowa-native has usually been very cordial to wrestling fans from all over the world. Many consistently said he was one of the friendlier WWE superstars on the roster.

However, as times go on, the time spent at airports aren’t easy for wrestlers. Sasha Banks, former-Raw Women’s champion, was involved in an incident at an airport last year. In a report by Fox Sports, Banks called out a fan when a man took a photo with her, which she called an “airport creeper.”

There will be those who agree with Rollins on that front, but WWE superstars get stopped on the road constantly by fans wanting a picture, autograph, etc. They should be used to the moments by now, but clearly, the Architect is not. The behaviour of the fans will always differ and it’s unlikely to stop anytime soon.

In fact, WWE superstars have to be more careful, because their reactions in real-life are well documented with the impact of social media.

Seth Rollins isn’t hanging on to the WWE by a thread, so he will keep on doing what has made him successful. Since he isn’t as big as John Cena behind the scenes, there are still lines that he cannot cross.

The Architect hasn’t done anything wrong. Wrestling fans can be very invasive in public places, and forget to realise the WWE stars are normal people too. They just get more exposure as any other popular figure in the entertainment industry. Getting hounded by fans comes as a result of it, but WWE personalities have to maintain normalcy to avoid getting into trouble with WWE officials.