WWE News: Seth Rollins congratulates the new Ring of Honor World Champion

The Architect congratulates long-time friend Christopher Daniels on his ROH Championship win

by Prityush Haldar News 13 Mar 2017, 13:56 IST

Rollins had some words of praise for the New ROH World Champion, Christopher Daniels

What’s the story?

WWE superstar, Seth Rollins, recently took to Twitter to congratulate new Ring of Honor Champion Christopher Daniels. Rollins mentioned in his tweet that Daniels was one of the best people he had ever met.

In case you didn’t know...

Christopher Daniels won the Ring of Honor Championship at this past week’s Ring of Honor’s fifteenth-anniversary pay per view. He defeated former champion Adam Cole to lay claim to the championship.

Daniels has worked in numerous wrestling promotions such as TNA, WCW, ECW, PWG, and even WWE over the duration of his career

The heart of the matter

Rollins took time out of his busy schedule to congratulate Daniels on his victory. Seth has worked with Daniels in the past, and he was genuinely pleased with his friend’s success. Rollins was happy for his friend winning the ROH Championship. He mentioned that Daniels was a hard worker and the achievement was well deserved.

Major congrats to @facdaniels on winning the @ringofhonor title. One of the best dudes I've had the pleasure of knowing. Long overdue! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 12, 2017

Daniels’ win had the wrestling world talking. A talented performer inside the ring, Daniels’ win was a long time coming since he joined the company. This is Daniels’ first reign as the ROH World Champion.

What’s next?

Rollins has stiff odds stacked against him as he gears up to face the Cerebral Assassin Triple H at WrestleMania. Rollins will have his task cut out at WrestleMania in what may be the biggest match of his career yet. He has been dealing with a nagging knee injury that Triple H will certainly look to exploit. The situation between the two has deteriorated over the past few weeks with Rollins calling out Hunter and confirming that he would be ready for WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda's Take

Given that ROH had been the stomping ground for some of the most prominent WWE Superstars such as Samoa Joe, CM Punk, and Kevin Owens, it is natural for someone like Seth to keep a watch at the current Indie scene.

