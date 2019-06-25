WWE News: Seth Rollins criticises Jon Moxley for bashing WWE

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 584 // 25 Jun 2019, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is not afraid to defend WWE

What's the story?

Seth Rollins has criticised Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, following recent comments that the AEW star made about WWE.

In case you didn't know…

Jon Moxley has been very outspoken about his time in WWE since his contract with the company expired in April 2019.

The former Shield member’s most notable comments came during his appearance on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast, in which he spoke about his unhappiness with WWE’s creative team and the way that Vince McMahon wanted his character to be portrayed.

Following his exit from WWE, Moxley made his debut for AEW at Double or Nothing on May 25 and he is currently preparing to face Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29. He has also made appearances on the independent scene and in NJPW, where he won the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the SI Media podcast, Seth Rollins suggested that Jon Moxley could not “handle the riggers of the WWE schedule” and questioned why his former Shield partner has decided to be critical of WWE after he was treated as one of its top Superstars during the majority of his time with the company.

“Ambrose can do what he wants. He’s a big boy. He's got his big boy pants on, he can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everyone is equipped to handle the riggers of the WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally.”

Regarding Moxley's move to AEW, Rollins added:

“He put his heart and soul into the travel and the schedule and the injuries and the work in the ring and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home or he went elsewhere, at least.”

When asked about Moxley’s appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Rollins gave this brutally honest response:

Advertisement

"I don’t think there’s any reason to hop on a soapbox and complain after the fact. You need to take the first step and that’s looking in the mirror and asking yourself, did you do every single thing you possibly could to make yourself and your situation what you want it to be. If the answer is yes you did, then you can go elsewhere and complain, and if you feel good about it if that’s where he’s at mentally, then go right ahead, but if he hasn’t done that and looked in the mirror and made that decision, maybe he should look think about that and that goes for any other disgruntled talent, past or present."

Despite his critical remarks, Rollins added that he has “nothing but mutual love and respect” for Moxley.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is set to team with Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules on July 14, while Jon Moxley will face Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29 before competing in NJPW’s G1 Climax throughout July.