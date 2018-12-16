×
WWE News: Seth Rollins delivers message to Dean Ambrose at WWE Live Event (Video)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
127   //    16 Dec 2018, 17:39 IST

The two men will finally collide at TLC
The two men will finally collide at TLC

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose used to be closer than friends. They used to be brothers in a faction known as The Shield.

But ever since the faction dissolved and Ambrose turned on Rollins, the two men have been on a warpath. Rollins had some strong words for Ambrose ahead of their match at WWE TLC.

In case you didn't know...

Not long ago, Roman Reigns announced to the world that he was battling leukaemia and would have to take time off to recover and recuperate from it. On the very same night, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose became the RAW Tag Team Champions, defeating both Ziggler and McIntyre.

And then, Ambrose would turn on Rollins, going heel. In subsequent weeks, not only would he play mind games with Rollins, he would also burn his Shield vest. The two men are scheduled to meet at TLC with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

The heart of the matter

The crowd came out in numbers at WWE Nashville, where Seth Rollins celebrated with the WWE Universe. When a camera came up to him, Rollins would say the following:

2 nights from TLC and Nashville shows up like this? San Jose, you better get ready. Dean Ambrose better get ready. Cuz it's time to burn it down!

Much speculation has emerged with the rumours of Rollins possibly facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 for the Universal Championship, that he will drop the Intercontinental Championship to Ambrose at WWE TLC. Of course, it is impossible to lend any credence to the rumours until the match actually goes down. Let's see who stands tall after the once stable-mates go to war!

What's next?

Join us for our live coverage of WWE TLC. We will also put up a lot of post-event analysis pieces. TLC should be fun.

Who do you think will be the next Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments.

WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
