WWE News: Seth Rollins discusses Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns leukemia diagnosis

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

What's the story

Seth Rollins has been on a roll of late. From his promo segments down to his in-ring work, he has been one of the silver lining figures on the recent lackluster episodes of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Having said that, Seth went on a radio show to discuss his feud with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns' leukemia diagnosis.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins is the current reigning and defending WWE Intercontinental Champion for the RAW Brand. It's safe to say that unless you've been out of touch with WWE television or living under a rock, Seth has been feuding with Dean Ambrose since early November.

The feud began fresh off the shocking announcement that Roman Reigns would be leaving WWE television to undergo cancer treatment to combat leukemia. The Shield stood united during this very emotional moment, but by the end of the night, "The Lunatic Fringe" showed his true colors and turned his back on Seth Rollins and The Shield.

Since then, the two have been involved in a very interesting feud, to say the least, complete with Dean Ambrose developing Mysophobia (a fear of germs) along with other bizarre behaviors.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins went on the radio station Rock 105.3 in San Diego, CA on the morning before Monday Night RAW. Seth discussed the timing of Dean's heel turn during the wake of Roman's heartbreaking announcement.

"You know, it's one of those things, where obviously the situation with Roman is real life, and very unfortunate," Rollins said. "But at the end of the day, I understand why Ambrose did what he did on that night, in the sense that Roman was going to be gone. There was no if, and or buts that he was going to be gone. And so if you're going to strike out on your own, you're going to try and make a name for yourself, I understand to a point, doing it on that night. You're going to make the biggest impact you can make, and if that's your goal, if you're saying your story is that The Shield has made you weak, and you kind of want to step out of the light so to speak, out of the shadows, that's going to be the best time to do it. You're going to have the most eyes on you that night, that moment, and you're going to get the most people talking about it.

"It sucked, especially for Shield fans, and it was an emotional roller coaster of a night, going from the announcement that Roman made earlier in the night, to me and Ambrose winning the Tag Team Titles later in the night by defeating Ziggler and McIntyre, and then Ambrose doing what he did. It was a lot to take in, if you're a viewer and you're a fan, but you're never going to forget where you were that night,, if you were watching on TV or if you were live, you're never going to forget that, and really that's what we do, is we create moments that you're going to remember for the rest of your life, good or bad."

What's next

Seth Rollins will be defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship this Sunday against Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC. What do you think of the Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose feud? Let us know in the comments below.

