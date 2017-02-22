WWE News: Seth Rollins expected to announce his return before WrestleMania next week

WWE has announced that he will be on Raw next week.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 22 Feb 2017, 13:08 IST

Seth will be back on WWE TV next week, first time since his injury last month

What's the story?

If the latest reports from Cageside Seats are to be believed, Seth Rollins will announce that he will be back in the ring before WrestleMania 33, next week on Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during the January 30th episode of Monday Night Raw as a result of a blindsided attack from Samoa Joe during the final segment of the show. You can watch the segment involving Rollins and Joe below:

After the injury, it was reported that Rollins will be out of action for about six-eight weeks, putting his WrestleMania status in question. Due to the fact, that the same knee caused the former World Champion to miss WrestleMania 32 last year, many believed that he will miss this year's ‘Mania as well.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced this week on Raw that Seth will be present next week on the show. He would be there for an exclusive sit-down interview, where he would talk about Triple H, Samoa Joe and more.

Since then there has been speculation as to what could be the implication behind Rollins' appearance next week and the latest rumour roundup from the site suggests that he would be announcing his return during his upcoming interview.

What's next?

Before his injury, Rollins looked all set to face Triple H at WrestleMania 33, and if he does recover completely before the event, WWE is most likely to continue this feud and have Rollins face his former mentor at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

However, considering the recent reports of Triple H forming a new heel stable, Rollins may have to go through the likes of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens before being able to get his revenge on the Game if does make a comeback before WM 33.

Sportskeeda's take

While fans would be more than happy to see Seth Rollins back in the ring before WrestleMania 33, it will only be revealed next week if he will really be ready by the time of the Show Of Shows.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com