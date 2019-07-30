WWE News: Seth Rollins injury update following brutal Brock Lesnar assault

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins is scheduled for SummerSlam

What's the story?

WWE is reporting that Seth Rollins is undergoing a series of evaluations after being brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar on the July 29 episode of Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know…

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins have been involved in a rivalry over the Universal Championship for the majority of 2019 so far, with the story starting at the Royal Rumble when Rollins outlasted 29 other Superstars to set up a match against “The Beast” at WrestleMania 35.

The former Shield member went on to win the Universal Championship from his rival at ‘Mania, earning the nickname “Beastslayer” in the process, but Lesnar remained in the title picture after surprisingly winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in May.

Two months later, the former UFC fighter cashed in his contract on Rollins following the main event of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to become a three-time holder of the Universal Championship.

Since then, a rematch between the two men has been booked for SummerSlam after Rollins won a 10-man #1 contender Battle Royal.

The heart of the matter

With two weeks to go until SummerSlam, Seth Rollins was on the verge of defeating Dolph Ziggler on Raw when Brock Lesnar suddenly appeared and viciously assaulted his upcoming opponent with an F-5 against the ring post.

The attack continued in the middle of the ring, where Rollins began to bleed from his mouth after a series of F-5s onto a steel chair, while Lesnar hit yet another F-5 on his rival in the backstage area after wheeling him out of an ambulance.

In a brief update on WWE.com, the company confirmed that the #1 contender for the Universal Championship is undergoing tests following the attack.

"Seth Rollins is reportedly undergoing a series of evaluations and we will have more details as they become available on WWE Digital."

What's next?

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins are both being advertised for the August 5 episode of Raw, so expect their rivalry to heat up even more before their next encounter at SummerSlam on August 11.