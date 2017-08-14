WWE News: Seth Rollins insists that WWE doesn't need mainstream stars like Ronda Rousey to thrive

Seth Rollins isn't a big fan of the idea of UFC stars in WWE.

by Rohit Nath News 14 Aug 2017, 23:52 IST

Seth Rollins doesn't seem to think WWE needs Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

In a recent interview with The Sun, Seth Rollins opined that WWE didn't need to rely on UFC superstars to thrive because of the talent on the WWE roster.

In case you didn't know...

It's no secret that WWE loves mainstream superstars getting involved in their programming, as it generates a lot of buzz towards their product. In the past, WWE has involved several guests celebrities, with the inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion being one of them.

Ronda Rousey made an appearance at WrestleMania 31, where she along with The Rock took out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The moment even won the "This is Awesome" moment of 2015 at the Slammy Awards

The prospect of Ronda Rousey going to the WWE has been the subject of speculation for a long time. It's no secret that Rousey is a huge fan of professional wrestling, and after her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, it seemed that Rousey signing with WWE was inevitable.

She last appeared at the Mae Young Classic along with her fellow 4-Horsewomen where 3 of them were sitting ringside.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the possibility of Ronda Rousey in WWE, The Architect Seth Rollins said

"I think we have maybe the most talented roster of all time.I don’t think we need anybody to help or crossover. If they want to come over to our world and have some fun then that’s cool but we’re happy doing our thing on our own."

Rollins isn't wrong in that WWE arguably has the best roster it's ever had in 2017. The problem comes with the fact that there are no larger than life characters like there were back in the Attitude Era and even the Ruthless Aggression Era, to some degree.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is in probably the best storyline in WWE right now along with Dean Ambrose. The two superstars are expected to face Cesaro & Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

Author's take

Seth Rollins is right in that WWE doesn't NEED superstars like Ronda Rousey to thrive. However, Vince McMahon's approach is to have the crossover of WWE with the mainstream.

Regardless of what Rollins thinks, WWE will always jump at the first opportunity they get to have a big celebrity on their programming.

